Did Britney Spears "blow off" Madonna's world tour invite?

Los Angeles, California - Did Britney Spears back out of Madonna 's invitation to join the latter's Celebration tour ?

Britney Spears (r.) reportedly turned down the chance to join Madonna on stage in LA for the pop icon's Celebration tour. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/madonna & britneyspears

On Wednesday, Life & Style claimed that the 42-year-old Womanizer singer turned down Madonna's request to join her on stage for the Vogue artist's current concert run.

Yet there isn't anything "toxic" going on between the singers, as an insider dished that Madonna "understands" why Britney opted out of the invite.

"It's hard to be mad with Britney after all she's been through," the source continued, possibly alluding to the Circus performer's divorce from Sam Ashgari and her controversial 13-year conservatorship.

The insider added that Madonna saw the "potential" for significant press coverage if the singer recreated their iconic VMAs kiss, but it's reportedly "not the end of the world if it doesn't happen!"

The Take A Bow crooner has been very supportive of Britney and was among the few stars at Britney and Sam's private nuptials in 2022.