Has Britney Spears' biopic found its leading lady in Emma Roberts?
Los Angeles, California - Will Emma Roberts take on the role of Britney Spears in the film adaptation of her memoir, The Woman in Me?
Could the AHS star be the lucky lady to portray the 42-year-old pop star in her forthcoming biopic?
TMZ's Tuesday report dished that Britney's longtime friend and ex-personal assistant Felicia Culotta believes that the 33-year-old Nickelodeon alum is perfect for the role!
Culotta expressed her excitement over the project and believes the flick could be an Oscar contender while throwing out Emma's name as the star who should play the Criminal singer on the big screens.
But Britney's former assistant didn't stop there with casting options as she also suggested Drew Barrymore portray her, adding that Timothée Chalamet would be a great Justin Timberlake.
The site did note that the Womanizer artist, who dropped her bombshell book last October, has creative control over the script and casting.
Will she take Culotta's advice to heart?
Earlier this month, it was announced that the upcoming biopic was picked up by Universal Studios with Wicked movie visionary Jon M. Chu set to direct.
Cover photo: Collage: DAVID BECKER & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP