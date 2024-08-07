Has Britney Spears' biopic found its leading lady in Emma Roberts?

Los Angeles, California - Will Emma Roberts take on the role of Britney Spears in the film adaptation of her memoir, The Woman in Me ?

Emma Roberts (r.) has been tapped by Britney Spears' (l.) former assistant to portray the pop star in the adaption of Brit's memoir, The Woman in Me. © Collage: DAVID BECKER & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Could the AHS star be the lucky lady to portray the 42-year-old pop star in her forthcoming biopic?

TMZ's Tuesday report dished that Britney's longtime friend and ex-personal assistant Felicia Culotta believes that the 33-year-old Nickelodeon alum is perfect for the role!

Culotta expressed her excitement over the project and believes the flick could be an Oscar contender while throwing out Emma's name as the star who should play the Criminal singer on the big screens.

But Britney's former assistant didn't stop there with casting options as she also suggested Drew Barrymore portray her, adding that Timothée Chalamet would be a great Justin Timberlake.

The site did note that the Womanizer artist, who dropped her bombshell book last October, has creative control over the script and casting.

Will she take Culotta's advice to heart?