Halsey honors Britney Spears with new song: "love you forever"

Los Angeles, California - Halsey paid tribute to Britney Spears by sampling one of the Princess of Pop's greatest songs !

Britney Spears is getting a special nod from Halsey (l.), who will sample one of the pop star's classic hits on their new song. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@iamhalsey

On Monday, the 29-year-old Without Me artist teased her newest single via Instagram, which appears to sample the 42-year-old icon's 2000 hit single, Lucky.

Halsey was filmed rocking pink hair and a shirt with the word "Lucky" engrained on it in funky colors as the chorus line from the pop track played in the background.

"She's so lucky, she's a star/ But she cry, cry, cries in her lonely heart, thinking/ If there's nothing missing in my life/ Then why do these tears come at night?" the songwriter sings along with the chorus in the clip.

Halsey captioned the post, "When I was 5, it always felt like Britney was singing directly to me. 24 years later, these words hit different. love you forever."

The You Should Be Sad artist just shared their first song from their fifth studio album last month while also opening up about their recent health struggles.