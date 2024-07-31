Britney Spears stars in unexpected collab after going dark on Instagram
Los Angeles, California - Has Britney Spears dipped her toe into the skateboarding scene?
The 42-year-old pop singer has been made the face of a new collection from Welcome Skateboards, but amid the buzzy move, she's deleted her Instagram page once again.
The sports line dropped a line of merchandise adorned with Britney's face and her popular song lyrics, including skateboards, T-shirts, hoodies, caps, and bottles, over the weekend.
Welcome Skateboards said in a statement: "This collection is more than an ode to our favorite pop star; it's a celebration of a generational icon who has influenced music, fashion, and pop culture as a whole for decades, and the enduring resilience required to achieve that."
As fans go wild over the collab, the Toxic singer's IG page remains disabled, though her Twitter is still active.
Recently, Britney's been hit with some online criticism from Ozzy Osbourne while also seemingly starting drama with Halsey – which she quickly denied by claiming she was hacked.
Is the Woman in Me author taking an Instagram hiatus, or is she working on a mysterious project? Stay tuned!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@welcomeskatebaords & JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP