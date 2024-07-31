Britney Spears stars in unexpected collab after going dark on Instagram

Los Angeles, California - Has Britney Spears dipped her toe into the skateboarding scene?

Britney Spears has been made the face of a new collection from Welcome Skateboards, but amid the buzzy move, she's deleted her Instagram. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@welcomeskatebaords & JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 42-year-old pop singer has been made the face of a new collection from Welcome Skateboards, but amid the buzzy move, she's deleted her Instagram page once again.

The sports line dropped a line of merchandise adorned with Britney's face and her popular song lyrics, including skateboards, T-shirts, hoodies, caps, and bottles, over the weekend.

Welcome Skateboards said in a statement: "This collection is more than an ode to our favorite pop star; it's a celebration of a generational icon who has influenced music, fashion, and pop culture as a whole for decades, and the enduring resilience required to achieve that."

As fans go wild over the collab, the Toxic singer's IG page remains disabled, though her Twitter is still active.