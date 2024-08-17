Is Britney Spears looking to get back at Justin Timberlake in her new biopic?

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears could be looking to even the score with her new biopic , and Justin Timberlake may be on her list!

Britney Spears (r.) could be looking to get even with Justin Timberlake in her upcoming biopic. © Collage: MATT WINKELMEYER & VALERIE MACON/ GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to a Friday report from In Touch, the 42-year-old pop star is thrilled over her memoir, The Woman in Me, scoring a film adaption because she'll be using the movie to "settle some scores."

An insider spilled that the *NSYNC star is top of her list, saying, "Looking back, she feels she was way too easy on Justin Timberlake; he was a complete douche about things she said that were totally indisputable."



They continued, "Now she will have the chance to go even harder on him."

Britney revealed in her book that the Can't Stop the Feeling singer cheated on her and even pressured her into getting a painful abortion during their three-year romance.

But Justin isn't the only one who'll be crying a river, as the Toxic singer may also hit back at her estranged father, Jamie, and her ex-husband, Sam Asghari.

