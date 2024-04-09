Britney Spears mysteriously wipes Instagram after bizarre behavior

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has sent fans into a frenzy after once again deactivating her Instagram account.

Britney Spears raises eyebrows after she mysteriously deactivated her Instagram account, again. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

After dropping more footage from her recent vacation, the 42-year-old pop star has mysteriously vanished from IG.

Britney's last post featured a video of the Circus artist flaunting a two-piece white bikini before the following clip showed her walking toward the camera while being asked questions by an anonymous person.

When the person asked the Toxic singer what her favorite ice cream flavor was, she replied, "Vanilla."

The person then questioned if Britney ever kissed a guy named "Ben," she simply said, "Sí," in a potential nod to her social media revelation that she had once made out with actor Ben Affleck.

The Woman in Me author has exhibited very strange behavior as of late, including admitting that she doesn't "understand" English and sharing a throwback clip of her ex-husband, Sam Asghari.

Yet some fans speculated that Britney removed the account because she has an upcoming court date.