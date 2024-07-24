Is Britney Spears' brother Bryan trying to control her?

Is Britney Spears' brother Bryan (l.) attempting to control her life amid her recent drama? © Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & JASON MERRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After the 42-year-old pop star reunited with her 46-year-old brother in Vegas, In Touch Weekly alleges that her sibling is now trying to "control" her.

An insider explained that Britney's "protective" brother "wants to see her inner circle totally wiped clean" after her split from Paul Soliz, whom Bryan apparently "convinced" the Womanizer artist to dump for the sake of her estranged sons.

The tipster added that Bryan, who briefly managed the Gimme More artist, "wants a lot of changes" from her "assistants, drivers, helpers in the house, and even her financial advisers."



The alleged tea comes after it was reported that the Kentwood native moved in with Britney following her recent breakup.