Is Britney Spears' brother Bryan trying to control her?

Los Angeles, California - Does Britney Spears' brother Bryan want to completely revamp her life?
After the 42-year-old pop star reunited with her 46-year-old brother in Vegas, In Touch Weekly alleges that her sibling is now trying to "control" her.
An insider explained that Britney's "protective" brother "wants to see her inner circle totally wiped clean" after her split from Paul Soliz, whom Bryan apparently "convinced" the Womanizer artist to dump for the sake of her estranged sons.
The tipster added that Bryan, who briefly managed the Gimme More artist, "wants a lot of changes" from her "assistants, drivers, helpers in the house, and even her financial advisers."
The alleged tea comes after it was reported that the Kentwood native moved in with Britney following her recent breakup.
Bryan has been accused of controlling the Toxic singer before, yet the insider insists that Britney is "on board" with this idea as she can be "very unpredictable and vulnerable to manipulation."
Is this the best move for Britney, or will the singer end up in another controversial conservatorship?
