Will Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari dish on their divorce on The Traitors?

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears ' ex-husband is set to make his reality TV debut on season 3 of The Traitors, but will Sam Asghari be spilling the secrets of their split?

Sam Asghari is reportedly not allowed to speak about his ex, Britney Spears (l.), during his time on The Traitors. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / PanoramiC

Unfortunately for those hoping to learn all the dirty details behind the divorce, TMZ reported Friday that the model has "pretty much got a gag order" when it comes to the 42-year-old pop star.

Britney allegedly doesn't want her ex to talk about her at all – be it positive or negative.

While the pair's divorce was said to be amicable, there has been some recent chatter that things were pretty toxic behind the scenes, with one report even claiming Brit once chased her ex with an axe.

Still, the 30-year-old said he wished "her the best always" when announcing their shock divorce last August, so it seems the two are not looking to hash out any drama publicly.

Compared to the other members of The Traitors' newest ensemble, Sam certainly sticks out, as he doesn't quite have the reality TV notoriety the others do.