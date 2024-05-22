Britney Spears accused of chasing ex Sam Asghari with an axe

Los Angeles, California - Did Britney Spears ' have an altercation with Sam Asghari that led to their breakup ?

Britney Spears (r.) allegedly chased her ex-husband, Sam Asghari, with an axe before their shocking split. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/britneyspears & samasghari

According to InTouch, the 42-year-old pop star's ex-husband "got the worst" of her freedom after her conservatorship ended.

An insider dished to the site what was reportedly the "last straw" that led to the exes' separation and divorce.

"One of the last straws for Sam, there were many, Britney chased him with an axe," the source explained.

"It was during one of their epic fights, and Sam couldn't control her or talk her down. Sam is not a confrontational person, and he doesn't like arguing. There was nothing he could do to calm her down this time."

The tipster shared that the alleged fight between the Toxic singer and the fitness guru got so bad that Asghari had to "leave" their LA home.

"The 'axe incident' definitely occurred when she was off her meds," the source continued, adding, "Talk of another conservatorship makes complete sense."