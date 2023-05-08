Bronny James gets a huge new ranking – but some basketball fans aren't convinced

Los Angeles, California - Bronny James is good at basketball , but is he this good? A new ranking has fans up in arms.

On Monday, the basketball world pushed back against a new ranking claiming Bronny James is among the top-ranked in the 2023 recruiting class.

Bronny James is officially set to play college basketball after making a huge and long-awaited commitment to USC over the weekend.

Yet on Monday, the son of the Los Angles Lakers superstar LeBron James caught some flack for a new and impressive ranking.

Per On3, Bronny has been ranked as a five-star prospect and the No. 11 player in the country in the class of 2023.

But according to some in the basketball world, Bronny is simply being overhyped!

"11 in the nation is crazy, he's good but cmon," one fan tweeted in protest.

"#11? Stop it…nice player, but this ranking is a joke!" another fan agreed.

"Bro ain’t no 11 best player in the nation lol I’m telling y’all man… last name goes FAR," another added.