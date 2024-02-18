Bronny James' impressive play against Colorado has fans going wild!
Los Angeles, California - USC hoops might not be having the season they hoped for, but Bronny James is still shining bright on the court.
In Saturday night's matchup against Colorado, the USC freshman had fans losing their minds with a jaw-dropping play that has become a viral talk-of-the-town moment in the Trojans' 92-89 loss.
During the second half, Bronny soared above the defense to snag a lob pass from teammate Isaiah Collier, scoring a bucket and drawing a foul in the process.
This impressive move extended USC's lead to 16 points and fueled a 7-0 run for the Trojans.
Fans both in the arena and online couldn't contain their excitement, showering Bronny with praise as he continues to bounce back from a slow start to the season.
Bronny James wows fans with latest performance
With every game, Bronny James is leveling up on the court, and fans can't help but notice his progress!
"Best player in college hands down," one fan hyped.
"The future right in front of our eyes," another added.
"League him," one fan tweeted.
"He got his father's move," another noted.
Bronny and USC will be back on the court on Saturday against crosstown rival UCLA.
Cover photo: Collage: EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP