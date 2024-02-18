Bronny James' impressive play against Colorado has fans going wild!

Los Angeles, California - USC hoops might not be having the season they hoped for, but Bronny James is still shining bright on the court.

© Collage: EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Timothy T Ludwig / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In Saturday night's matchup against Colorado, the USC freshman had fans losing their minds with a jaw-dropping play that has become a viral talk-of-the-town moment in the Trojans' 92-89 loss.



During the second half, Bronny soared above the defense to snag a lob pass from teammate Isaiah Collier, scoring a bucket and drawing a foul in the process.

This impressive move extended USC's lead to 16 points and fueled a 7-0 run for the Trojans.

Fans both in the arena and online couldn't contain their excitement, showering Bronny with praise as he continues to bounce back from a slow start to the season.