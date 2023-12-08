Will Bronny James live up to the hype in his NCAA debut against Long Beach State?
Los Angeles, California - After heavy speculation and hype surrounding USC freshman Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron is set to debut in his first NCAA hoops game, confirmed by USC head coach Andy Enfield on Thursday.
Enfield announced that James is expected to take the court against Long Beach State after being a full participant in Thursday's practice.
This marks a significant milestone for James, who has been on a long road to recovery since experiencing cardiac arrest over the summer.
Bronny collapsed during a workout with the Trojans, leading to his hospitalization. Fortunately, he was released just a few days later.
Since then the McDonald's All-American athlete has been diligently working on his recovery journey, including undergoing surgery to address the underlying condition that triggered his cardiac arrest.
Enfield and LeBron have kept fans informed about Bronny's health and assured them that his return was on the horizon.
After spending just a few months on the sidelines, the much-anticipated hooper is poised for a remarkable comeback to the court – and it could just be one of the most thrilling comebacks by any athlete this year!
What to expect in Bronny James NCAA debut?
Although Bronny James is cleared to make his NCAA basketball debut, he will definitely need to shake off some rust after spending time off the court.
In his first game, he'll be on a minute restriction in order to focus on getting a feel for the real game environment.
If he manages to score in the double digits, it would exceed expectations.
The primary goal of this debut performance is to get Bronny more acclimated to the game after his serious injury, surgery, and then healing journey so that he can ease back into action as safely and comfortably as possible.
Bronny James and USC hoops will tip off against Long Beach State on Sunday at 4 PM EST.
Cover photo: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP