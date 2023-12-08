Will Bronny James live up to the hype in his NCAA debut against Long Beach State?

Los Angeles, California - After heavy speculation and hype surrounding USC freshman Bronny James , the son of NBA legend LeBron is set to debut in his first NCAA hoops game, confirmed by USC head coach Andy Enfield on Thursday.

Enfield announced that James is expected to take the court against Long Beach State after being a full participant in Thursday's practice.

This marks a significant milestone for James, who has been on a long road to recovery since experiencing cardiac arrest over the summer.

Bronny collapsed during a workout with the Trojans, leading to his hospitalization. Fortunately, he was released just a few days later.

Since then the McDonald's All-American athlete has been diligently working on his recovery journey, including undergoing surgery to address the underlying condition that triggered his cardiac arrest.

Enfield and LeBron have kept fans informed about Bronny's health and assured them that his return was on the horizon.

After spending just a few months on the sidelines, the much-anticipated hooper is poised for a remarkable comeback to the court – and it could just be one of the most thrilling comebacks by any athlete this year!