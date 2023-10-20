Bronny James makes thunderous dancing Dougie debut at USC
Los Angeles, California - USC hoops freshman Bronny James is ready to take the college basketball world by storm!
The Trojan HoopLA extravaganza on Thursday night was an electrifying spectacle filled with thrilling contests, exciting giveaways, and a special celebrity performance by none other than Saweetie.
But it was the entrance of the son of NBA legend LeBron James that left the jam-packed Galen Center in awe and set the internet on fire.
Amid the event's festivities, USC hoops proudly unveiled their upcoming men's and women's teams for this season, and the crowd's roar peaked when James made his grand appearance on the court.
In a video shared by USC hoops, James busted out some impressive dance moves, treating the crowd to a Dougie dance that had the audience erupting in cheers for the highly-touted freshman.
The clip swiftly went viral and amassed over a million views, with fans from all corners of the internet showering James with enthusiastic praise.
Fans react to Bronny James' epic USC entrance
Bronny James' arrival on the basketball court following his cardiac arrest this summer has fans eagerly anticipating his return to full strength and good health.
"Good to see the young homie happy & healthy mayne!" one fan commented on the video. "KEEP SHININ' YOUNG KING!"
"Good to see him healthy," another added.
"After everything Bronny has been through it’s amazing and I love to see this," another fan wrote.
USC hoops is set to get their season underway on November 6 against Kansas State at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Cover photo: MEG OLIPHANT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP