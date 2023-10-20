Bronny James makes thunderous dancing Dougie debut at USC

Los Angeles, California - USC hoops freshman Bronny James is ready to take the college basketball world by storm!

Bronny James got ready to rock the college basketball world with a Dougie dance entrance at the Trojan HoopLA extravaganza at the Galen Center on Thursday night. © MEG OLIPHANT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Trojan HoopLA extravaganza on Thursday night was an electrifying spectacle filled with thrilling contests, exciting giveaways, and a special celebrity performance by none other than Saweetie.

But it was the entrance of the son of NBA legend LeBron James that left the jam-packed Galen Center in awe and set the internet on fire.

Amid the event's festivities, USC hoops proudly unveiled their upcoming men's and women's teams for this season, and the crowd's roar peaked when James made his grand appearance on the court.

In a video shared by USC hoops, James busted out some impressive dance moves, treating the crowd to a Dougie dance that had the audience erupting in cheers for the highly-touted freshman.

The clip swiftly went viral and amassed over a million views, with fans from all corners of the internet showering James with enthusiastic praise.