LeBron James dedicates 21st NBA season to son Bronny

Los Angeles, California - LeBron James said Monday he will dedicate his 21st season in the NBA to his eldest son Bronny , who continues to make a successful recovery from a cardiac arrest.

The 38-year-old James briefly contemplated walking away from basketball at the end of last season following the Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.



But James' thoughts of retirement were short-lived and he is now gearing up for another campaign that he hopes will culminate in a fifth NBA championship ring.

James said the health scare involving Bronny, who collapsed suddenly during training with his college basketball team in Los Angeles in July, had given him a renewed sense of perspective.

"Nothing else matters besides my family," James told reporters at the Lakers training base in El Segundo.

"Obviously I'm going to dedicate this season to Bronny because of the incident that happened. Understanding that just puts everything into perspective."

"No matter what's going on, the only thing that matters is your family. To see what he had to go through over the last few months, it has been a lot. I can only imagine how it has been for him, because it has been a lot for me, and a lot for our family."