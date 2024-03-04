Bronny James NBA Draft decision reportedly dependent on new factor

Los Angeles, California - When considering whether Bronny James will enter this year's NBA Draft and potentially play alongside his father LeBron , one major factor is the interest shown by NBA teams.

Bronny James's decision to enter this year's NBA Draft will primarily depend on the interest expressed by NBA teams rather than his father's desires. © EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Rich Paul, LeBron's agent at Klutch Sports, emphasized the importance of NBA teams' genuine interest in Bronny as a key factor in his decision-making process.

As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday, Paul said: "I don't value a young player getting into the lottery as much as I do getting him on the right team in the right developmental situation."

While LeBron would be thrilled to play on the same team as his son, he wants Bronny to establish himself as his "own man" first.

LeBron is open to the idea of playing with Bronny in the NBA, but only if it happens organically and is not forced.

Bronny's draft stock has been uncertain due to his late start this season after suffering a cardiac arrest over the summer.