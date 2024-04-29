Has Bronny James been overtaken as highest-paid college athlete?
Los Angeles, California - While Bronny James once boasted as the highest-paid college athlete entering 2024, there's a new leader in the lucrative world of Name, Likeness, and Image.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has taken the lead in NIL valuation with an impressive $4.6 million.
This puts him ahead of Bronny James, who is tied with LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne at $3.8 million.
In an interesting turn of events, the 18-year-old basketball player saw a significant $800,000 decrease in his NIL value over just nine days, according to On3.
At the beginning of last season, Bronny's NIL valuation was reportedly close to $5.9 million.
However, his value slowly declined due to a slow start and not meeting the performance expectations on the court.
With Bronny's recent announcement that he will declare for the NBA Draft while keeping his NCAA eligibility open, his NIL valuation is likely to remain stagnant until his future becomes clearer.
For now, the once most-sought out college athlete is taking a back seat!
Will Bronny James make it to the NBA next year?
After declaring for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility, Bronny has shifted his focus entirely to preparing for the draft.
Despite differing opinions from NBA executives, including scouts and general managers, who feel that Bronny may not be ready for the big leagues and could benefit from another year of college basketball to develop his skills, he remains steadfast in his dream of playing in the NBA.
The decision is likely swayed by the possibility of playing alongside his father, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
The NBA Draft is set for June 26, and Bronny will most likely sign to an NBA team by way of free agency.
Cover photo: Collage: MATTHEW STOCKMAN & David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP