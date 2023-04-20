Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes reveal relationship status after Coachella kiss
Indio, California - Is this fan-favorite celebrity couple officially back together?
For two years, musicians Camila Cabello (26) and Shawn Mendes (24) were quite the happy couple.
The two raved about each other in interviews and regularly gushed over one another on social media throughout their relationship.
But all that changed in November 2021, when the pair shocked fans with the confirmation of their split, which was announced in a statement shared on their respective Instagram stories.
"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," it said. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."
After that, things went quiet for the two - until now!
Last week, fans went into a total frenzy after the exes were spotted kissing at Coachella. Still, many wondered if the kiss was just a casual smooch with a former flame or something more serious.
But fear not, pop culture fanatics - a viral TikTok has seemingly confirmed the two stars' relationship status!
Camila Cabello seems to confirm reunion with Shawn Mendes
In the video, the Havana singer is seen leaving the festival with friends, with Shawn walking a few steps behind her.
A paparazzo following the pair then takes the opportunity to ask Camila about her current relationship status.
"Are you back together?" he calls out to her, which she answers with a blunt "yes" while bearing quite a gleeful grin.
The camera then pans to Shawn, who beckons the musician to him while similarly beaming ear-to-ear.
It seems that "Shamila" may have found their happy ending after all!
