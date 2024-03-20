Cardi B reveals why she was "afraid" to drop new music in candid interview

Atlanta, Georgia - Cardi B showed her vulnerable side in a candid interview explaining why she felt "lost" after being hit with negative comments online.

Cardi B dishes on feeling "lost" after receiving backlash from fans online. © Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During her interview with Complex's 360 with Speedy series, the Bodak Yellow rapper revealed why she was "afraid" to release music last year.

"I just feel like I lost myself with everything," Cardi shared.

"A lot of music commenters and everything and a lot of people just be like, 'She's afraid to drop an album, she's afraid to drop music.'"

"Last year, I barely dropped music. It’s just like I was just afraid to do everything."

Cardi also got flack for her on-and-off again relationship with her husband, Offset, who she split from last year.

"I was afraid to go live, I was afraid to post a picture, I was afraid to go to the club, and then the next day seeing people, what are they going to say about me, and everything," the WAP artist added.

Thankfully, the 31-year-old found the inner strength to overcome her fears. In the past few weeks alone, she's made a spectacular return to form with two brand-new hits, Like What and Enough.