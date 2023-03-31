Cardi B celebrates her new Baby Shark gig with a special makeover!

New York, New York - After Cardi B announced that she will be in the upcoming Baby Shark movie, the star celebrated the news by debuting a new hairdo, which appears to be inspired by her voice acting role!

Cardi B took to Instagram to flaunt a stunning new hairdo, which appears to be connected to her Baby Shark announcement! © screenshot/ Instagram/ Cardi B

Cardi B posted pics of her colorful makeover on Twitter and Instagram on Thursday, showing off a special haircut that very much fits her new gig.

The rapper captioned the snaps with the words "I'm perfect" followed by a blue and green heart and a yellow and blue fish emoji.

Cardi's do boasts green and yellow stripes, just in case you needed more clues to make the connections .

Earlier on Thursday, the Grammy winning rapper broke some big news with a tweet: "Happy to announce that me & my family will be in the Baby Sharks movie!"