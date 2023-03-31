Cardi B celebrates her new Baby Shark gig with a special makeover!
New York, New York - After Cardi B announced that she will be in the upcoming Baby Shark movie, the star celebrated the news by debuting a new hairdo, which appears to be inspired by her voice acting role!
Cardi B posted pics of her colorful makeover on Twitter and Instagram on Thursday, showing off a special haircut that very much fits her new gig.
The rapper captioned the snaps with the words "I'm perfect" followed by a blue and green heart and a yellow and blue fish emoji.
Cardi's do boasts green and yellow stripes, just in case you needed more clues to make the connections .
Earlier on Thursday, the Grammy winning rapper broke some big news with a tweet: "Happy to announce that me & my family will be in the Baby Sharks movie!"
Cardi B's whole family will be in the Baby Shark movie
And it's not just the WAP artist who'll be gracing the production: her whole family is in on the act!
Cardi B will voice Sharki B in the new Paramount + movie. Her husband, Offset, will play Offshark and her kids will play Kulture Sharki and Wavey Shark, as multiple news outlets reported.
The film will be the first feature length movie based on the preschool series from Nickelodeon, Baby Shark's Big Show.
The Baby Shark brand became a global sensation due to its impossibly catchy song, which also produced a video that became the most watched on YouTube.
Speaking of social media clout, Cardi B's IG post garnered over a million likes in just a few hours, making this her latest savvy commercial move.
Cover photo: screenshot/ Instagram/ Cardi B