Cardi B explains why she said Offset and his mom "robbed" her – and it's a doozy

New York, New York - Rapper Cardi B went off against her ex Offset earlier this week, alleging that he and his mother Latabia Woodward had "robbed" her over Christmas. Now she's finally explained why!

Cardi B addressed the explosive rant against her baby daddy in another Twitter Spaces session, and her explanation is pretty relatable. © Aaron J. Thornton / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"I ain't listen after you and your momma robbed me," Cardi had alleged in a live Twitter Spaces chat with fans on Tuesday.

"Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold, right under my nose!"

Mid-rant, the queen of sass also reminded Offset to sign his divorce papers.

The WAP rapper first filed for divorce in August following seven years of marriage.

Since then, Cardi has addressed the explosive rant against her baby daddy in another Twitter Spaces session – and her explanation is relatable AF.

"Yes, I crashed the f**k out, and I don't give a f**k. That's just how I am," she said to fans.

"Sometimes people got to crash out to release stress. People act like being nonchalant is the way to go. While being nonchalant looks better, it doesn't always make you feel better."