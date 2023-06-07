Cardi B gets cooking with her latest tasty food collab!

New York, New York - Cardi B is now officially a household name in more ways than one, thanks to her new partnership with food giant Knorr!

Foodie Cardi B's got another collab and this time it's with Knorr! © Knorr

It's no secret that Cardi B loves food.

She routinely posts tasty meal pics in her Instagram stories, shares cooking recipes on TikTok, and has her own alcoholic whipped cream brand, WhipShots.

Back in February, she and her hubby Offset also debuted their combo menu celebrity meal at McDonald's.

Now, the Privacy rapper has announced yet another food venture: a partnership with Knorr, the German brand that makes chicken stock, dip mixes, and rice dishes

Per Knorr's press release, Cardi B's Taste Combo offers "a menu of delicious, nutritious and affordable recipes that bring together a tasty trio of veggies, lean protein, and flavorful Knorr offerings, and can be prepared at home in under 30 minutes and under $4 per serving."

The star announced the new collab in an Instagram video, saying: "Im giving you all the right ingredients…..yall just have to chef it up."