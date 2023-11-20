Cardi B goes off on Mayor Eric Adams for New York City budget cuts!
New York, New York - Rapper Cardi B is not pleased with the New York budget cuts. On a live stream, she slammed Mayor Eric Adams for the cuts. According to the rapper, the city is about to get "super dirty" and "crimes are gonna go through the roof!"
Cardi B slammed the US government and New York City officials after Mayor Eric Adams announced big budget cuts across all departments due to the surge of migrants.
On Thursday Mayor Adams announced a $110.5 billion budget, claiming cuts across all departments were necessary after the city spent $1.45 billion on the migrant crisis.
Cardi B didn't care why the budget was being cut – she was just worried about the consequences!
The Bodak Yellow artist went on her Instagram live to rant and a clip was later posted to social media.
"120 million budget cut on schools, libraries, police department, and sanitation! B***h, New York is already f****ing super dirty," Cardi B said.
Cardi B thinks New York is about to get dirty
"I’m from the Bronx, I don’t want to see my s**t affected… Everybody be like, ‘New York is dirty,’ and it is dirty," she said. "And we’re going to get even dirtier with the f***ing budget cut."
Cardi B thinks these cuts are going to have real consequences: "Crimes are gonna go through the roof because there is a police safety budget cut and on top of that there's a sanitation f****ing budget cut so that means we're gonna be drowning in rats."
The rapper is upset about her local government as well as President Biden. "How is there $100 million budget cut in New York City for f***ing schools, library, police safety, and sanitation, yet Joe Biden is talking about, 'Yeah, we can fund two wars'?" she fumed.
"We can’t fund these wars, we can barely f***ing fund this country."
The rapper, who has repeatedly given back to her community, went on to say she won't be endorsing any politicians in upcoming elections.
