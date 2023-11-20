Cardi B goes off on Mayor Eric Adams for New York City budget cuts!

New York, New York - Rapper Cardi B is not pleased with the New York budget cuts. On a live stream, she slammed Mayor Eric Adams for the cuts. According to the rapper, the city is about to get "super dirty" and "crimes are gonna go through the roof!"

Rapper Cardi B (r.) slams Mayor Eric Adams (l.) for his budget cuts. © Collage: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib

Cardi B slammed the US government and New York City officials after Mayor Eric Adams announced big budget cuts across all departments due to the surge of migrants.

On Thursday Mayor Adams announced a $110.5 billion budget, claiming cuts across all departments were necessary after the city spent $1.45 billion on the migrant crisis.

Cardi B didn't care why the budget was being cut – she was just worried about the consequences!

The Bodak Yellow artist went on her Instagram live to rant and a clip was later posted to social media.

"120 million budget cut on schools, libraries, police department, and sanitation! B***h, New York is already f****ing super dirty," Cardi B said.