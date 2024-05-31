Cardi B joins Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla in Wanna Be remix – with mixed results

New York, New York - The most powerful women in rap, Cardi B , Megan Thee Stallion, and GloRilla, joined forces on a rocking remix of Glorillia and Meg's Wanna Be. But not everyone loves the Bodak Yellow artist's new bars.

Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla dropped their collab track Wanna Be at the beginning of April. The song appeared on Glo's mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang, started a twerking TikTok trend, and peaking at 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

GloRilla and Meg have been performing the track in cities across the US during Meg's Hot Girl Summer Tour that started in May.

Last week, after shocking fans with a surprise performance of her banger WAP, Cardi also debuted her new verse for Glo's Wanna Be remix in a live performance with her fellow stars.

Now the full track is out, and the internet is reacting!