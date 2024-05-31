Cardi B joins Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla in Wanna Be remix – with mixed results
New York, New York - The most powerful women in rap, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and GloRilla, joined forces on a rocking remix of Glorillia and Meg's Wanna Be. But not everyone loves the Bodak Yellow artist's new bars.
Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla dropped their collab track Wanna Be at the beginning of April. The song appeared on Glo's mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang, started a twerking TikTok trend, and peaking at 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.
GloRilla and Meg have been performing the track in cities across the US during Meg's Hot Girl Summer Tour that started in May.
Last week, after shocking fans with a surprise performance of her banger WAP, Cardi also debuted her new verse for Glo's Wanna Be remix in a live performance with her fellow stars.
Now the full track is out, and the internet is reacting!
Reviews of Cardi B's Wanna Be verse are mixed
"Cardi B devoured the Wanna Be Remix," one fan gushed on X just hours after the Wanna Be remix dropped.
"It Was Already Hot … But Cardi Came Through And Added That. We Didnt Even Know We Needed …," another gushed on GloRilla's Instagram.
Many loved trash-talking in Cardi's verse, which may include a diss of the rapper BIA.
But others were less positive.
"love cardi but they could've kept her off this one," one person wrote, while another Instagram commenter claimed her flow didn't mix well with Meg and Glo's.
Wanna B is Cardi's second collaboration with Glo, after first working with southern rapper in 2022 on Tomorrow 2.
