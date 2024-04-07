Did Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla just drop the song of the summer?
Houston, Texas - Southern rappers Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla dropped their hot collab Wanna Be on Friday. The song and Meg's booty-shaking promotion already have the internet buzzing.
On Friday afternoon, GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion released their first collaboration track Wanna Be and a fun music video set in a frat house.
The song leans into the tradition of Southern hip hop and samples Pretty Boy Swag by Soulja Boy, one of GloRilla's favorite artists.
"He don't wanna be saved, don't save him/ That is not my nigga, don't claim him/ 'Bout twenty missed calls, he faded/ White boy wasted, Channing Tatum," Glo and Meg spit in the catchy chorus rife with cultural references.
Since Wanna Be dropped, fans have been rocking out and celebrating on social media.
"Nobody is rapping like you and Glo. Southern female rappers are elite! Y'all have cadence and y'all ride the beat rodeo style," praised one fan on Meg's Instagram.
Wanna Be was number one on iTunes Saturday, prompting fans on X to ask: "Do the ladies have an early summer hit on their hands?"
Megan Thee Stallion promots Wanna Be with twerking post
GloRilla's Wanna Be featuring Megan Thee Stallion has many fans of the touring duo screaming "Hot Girl Summer loadingggggggggg" and promising to learn the lyrics by heart.
Meg's relentless promotion of Wanna Be, which as of late Saturday night includes an impressive twerking video, has the internet swooning. Her booty-shaking clip boasts over a million views just four hours after posting.
Fans can't get enough of Meg's support for fellow female artist GloRilla.
"Meg promoting this song i completely forgot it was GLO’s song meg is just featured….. love meg tf down!!!"
Is GloRilla's Wanna Be featuring Megan the Stallion the song of the summer?
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion