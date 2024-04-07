Did Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla just drop the song of the summer?

Houston, Texas - Southern rappers Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla dropped their hot collab Wanna Be on Friday. The song and Meg's booty-shaking promotion already have the internet buzzing.

Megan Thee Stallion and Gorilla's first collab Wanna Be may be the song of the summer. © Screenshot/Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion

On Friday afternoon, GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion released their first collaboration track Wanna Be and a fun music video set in a frat house.

The song leans into the tradition of Southern hip hop and samples Pretty Boy Swag by Soulja Boy, one of GloRilla's favorite artists.

"He don't wanna be saved, don't save him/ That is not my nigga, don't claim him/ 'Bout twenty missed calls, he faded/ White boy wasted, Channing Tatum," Glo and Meg spit in the catchy chorus rife with cultural references.

Since Wanna Be dropped, fans have been rocking out and celebrating on social media.

"Nobody is rapping like you and Glo. Southern female rappers are elite! Y'all have cadence and y'all ride the beat rodeo style," praised one fan on Meg's Instagram.

Wanna Be was number one on iTunes Saturday, prompting fans on X to ask: "Do the ladies have an early summer hit on their hands?"