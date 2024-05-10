Cardi B reveals alternative Met Gala look – featuring 18 prosthetics!
New York, New York - Rapper Cardi B almost took the 2024 Met Gala's theme to an entirely different level, per her longtime makeup artist.
Cardi B stole the Met Gala red carpet this year with her gigantic black gown, and fans got a glimpse of another look that could've also stolen the show!
On Thursday, the rapper's makeup artist, Erika La' Pearl, revealed a wildly different scrapped concept for Cardi's themed look on Instagram.
Inspired by the tale of Sleeping Beauty, the concept involved a dramatic transformation achieved with 18 prosthetic pieces applied to Cardi's face and body by prosthetics artist Alexis Stone.
This would've been an entirely different take on this year's theme, which was The Garden of Time.
But what really took fans aback was the hairpiece done by stylist Tokyo Stylez.
The stunning silver wig aged the 31-year-old by several decades!
Cardi B scraps prosthetic look right before Met Gala appearance
"Old and still looks fine," La' Pearl captioned the "look that could've been" post.
Stone also took to Instagram to detail the intricate process behind the creation of the prosthetics.
This involved 3D scanning Cardi and testing the entire look out days before the event!
While the reason for the shift away from this Sleeping Beauty-inspired vision remains unclear, Stone assures fans in his caption that "creative directions chance, it happens."
Regardless, this behind-the-scenes look gave fans a fascinating peek at what could've been a game-changing moment for Cardi B.
Which look do you prefer?
Cover photo: Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@erika_lapearl_mua