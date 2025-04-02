Cardi B makes money moves with new beauty and fashion venture amid Offset drama!

2025 is the year of Cardi! The rapper is making money moves amid her messy split from Offset with a new beauty and fashion partnership through Revolve.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Purrr! Cardi B has spilled the tea on her upcoming beauty and fashion line.

Cardi B has teased that she has a new fashion and beauty line on the way thanks to her partnership with Revolve.
Cardi B has teased that she has a new fashion and beauty line on the way thanks to her partnership with Revolve.  © MATT WINKELMEYER GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICAGetty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old Grammy winner announced her joint venture with Revolve Group via Instagram and spilled to WWD on the launch.

Cardi shared, "People have been expecting both from me. My beauty line, people have been expecting that, like an album."

"When something is so expected, people want it to be the best, or they want it to be the worst so they can be like, 'Haha, you don't know about s**t b***h!'" she continued.

Elon Musk: Musk splashes cash at Green Bay event in effort to push Wisconsin Supreme Court to the right
Elon Musk Musk splashes cash at Green Bay event in effort to push Wisconsin Supreme Court to the right

"People expect the best from both fields. We have to come in strong."

The mom of three also teased that 2025 is her "bounce back" year.

Despite her messy split from Offset – whom she recently accused of harassment – the Drip hitmaker has been busy making money moves.

She credited fellow musicians Beyoncé and Rihanna as inspirations for her latest ventures, adding, "God forbid something happens to me, I don't want my kids to be fighting with record labels on how much percent they're going to get with my music."

Cover photo: FRAZER HARRISON GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICAGetty Images via AFP

More on Cardi B: