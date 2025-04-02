Cardi B makes money moves with new beauty and fashion venture amid Offset drama!

Los Angeles, California - Purrr! Cardi B has spilled the tea on her upcoming beauty and fashion line.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old Grammy winner announced her joint venture with Revolve Group via Instagram and spilled to WWD on the launch.

Cardi shared, "People have been expecting both from me. My beauty line, people have been expecting that, like an album."

"When something is so expected, people want it to be the best, or they want it to be the worst so they can be like, 'Haha, you don't know about s**t b***h!'" she continued.

"People expect the best from both fields. We have to come in strong."

The mom of three also teased that 2025 is her "bounce back" year.

Despite her messy split from Offset – whom she recently accused of harassment – the Drip hitmaker has been busy making money moves.