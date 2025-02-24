Cardi B flaunts vibrant new hair transformation amid Offset drama!

New York, New York - Cardi B showed off her natural locks – and fans are demanding that she drop the tea on her haircare routine!

Cardi B is now a striking redhead as the rapper has switched up her hair color. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

New year, new Cardi!

The Bongos rapper documented her Sunday self-care via Instagram where she flaunted her very long natural hair and new color!

Cardi kicked off the video by taking fans to visit her stylist in "the hoods of Brooklyn" where the mom of three's dark brunette hair is then dyed to a vibrant red and copper tone.

"My hair has been so f***ing healthy," she said before admitting that she hadn't washed her hair in three months.

The Please Me hitmaker credited her homemade oils for keeping her tresses in top shape, adding, "But look at the end result," while she flaunted her waist-length mane.

Cardi captioned the post, "Let me give her a new style, a new hair do, a new cut, a new COLOR!!"