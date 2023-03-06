Cardi B shares awesome clips of her "lit" weekend with SZA and baby Wave
New York, New York - Rapper Cardi B had a big weekend and she used her performance alongside SZA as a chance to take baby Wave out with her for a concert adventure!
Cardi B made a special appearance at SZA's Madison Square Garden concert on Saturday. The two performed I Do from Cardi B's 2018 debut album, Invasion of Privacy, to the delight of the rowdy crowd.
But the Grammy-winning rapper and proud mother of two didn't show up to the concert on her own – she had her adorable one-year-old son, Wave, with her!
The WAP rapper shared snaps and clips from her Saturday night to Instagram on Sunday, with the caption: "Lit nights wit sza and Wavey."
One clip shows Cardi B on stage with the Kill Bill musician. The crowd is so loud you can barely hear the song. The snaps show Cardi B posing in a wild retro sweater dress, with baby Wave in all blue with adorable orange shoes.
Instagram users love Cardi B's post
Instagram users flooded the star post with likes and comments, gushing over everything from Cardi's figure to her performance.
One user even suggested the B in Cardi B stands for "body," as that's what Cardi's "serving."
Still others couldn't help but compare baby Wave to Cardi B her husband Offsets' other child, four-year-old Kulture.
"Wave is literally Kulture 2.0 woahhh literally the cutest kids!" one person wrote.
Slowly but surely, the little man is becoming a social media sensation in his own right!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/ Instagram/ Cardi B