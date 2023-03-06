Cardi B shares awesome clips of her "lit" weekend with SZA and baby Wave

New York, New York - Rapper Cardi B had a big weekend and she used her performance alongside SZA as a chance to take baby Wave out with her for a concert adventure!

Cardi B and Wave at Sza's concert at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. © screenshot/ Instagram/ Cardi B

Cardi B made a special appearance at SZA's Madison Square Garden concert on Saturday. The two performed I Do from Cardi B's 2018 debut album, Invasion of Privacy, to the delight of the rowdy crowd.

But the Grammy-winning rapper and proud mother of two didn't show up to the concert on her own – she had her adorable one-year-old son, Wave, with her!

The WAP rapper shared snaps and clips from her Saturday night to Instagram on Sunday, with the caption: "Lit nights wit sza and Wavey."

One clip shows Cardi B on stage with the Kill Bill musician. The crowd is so loud you can barely hear the song. The snaps show Cardi B posing in a wild retro sweater dress, with baby Wave in all blue with adorable orange shoes.