Cardi B stuns fans with new look and bold piercings

Atlanta, Georgia - Rapper Cardi B has wowed fans with a surprising look and asked if they can spot anything new. Spoiler alert: the Bongos artist got some new piercings!

Rapper Cardi B has fans celebrating her new "piercing era" with her latest social media posts. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/iamcardib

Cardi B took to social media Monday to debut a cute look featuring pink hair, a white cut-out cropped tank, wide denim jeans, and knee-high denim heel covers.

On Instagram, she shared the pics and a video along with a line from her latest solo track, Enough (Miami), "Either they blind or I'm invisible, b***h can't see me in nothing."

Over on TikTok, she asked, "Notice something new ?" in the caption of a clip that showed her rolling her hips to her and Shakira's new song, Punteria.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted the rapper's new nipple piercings and marveled over her glitzy belly button jewelry.

Even fellow artist Lizzo spotted the new studs and asked in the comments, "Did it hurt? I want someeee."

Social media users clearly love Cardi B's latest look and new piercings, as her IG post boasts over a million likes and counting!