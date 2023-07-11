Cardi B twerks in front of the Eiffel Tower, delighting millions

Paris, France - Fashionista and rap queen Cardi B took it to the next level with her latest TikTok clip by showing off her twerking skills in front of the Eiffel Tower and in the bath to promote her latest single . Social media users are here for it.

Cardi B shows off her twerk skills in front of the Eiffel Tower. © Collage: screenshots/Instagram/ Cardi B

On Friday, Cardi B and Fendi Da Rappa's dropped a remix called Point Me 2.

Then, on Saturday, the Bodak Yellow artist posted a wild video montage on social media set to the tune of the new song.

In the clip that's captioned, "SHE PLAYIN WAP, SHE THROWIN CAT IN THE UBER BLACK !!!…… by the way that’s my bedroom," Cardi B shows off her booty-bouncing skills all over the world.

But Cardi doesn't twerk just anywhere, she gets down in front of the Eiffel Tower in a bathrobe with a designer Birkkin bag in her hand.

The montage also shows the Ring rapper dancing in front of a pool, in her bedroom, and in a bubble bath.