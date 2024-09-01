Pregnant Cardi B and Offset reunite for son's birthday amid ongoing divorce

New York, New York - Cardi B and her estranged husband Offset reunited over the weekend to celebrate their son's third birthday, even though the two are going through a messy divorce.

On Saturday, the pregnant Bodak Yellow artist shared videos to her Instagram story of herself touring an airport-themed birthday party she threw for her son Wave.

The party room featured a number of faux departure gates, balloons with the little guy's name on them, and a five-tier cake with suitcases, clouds, and other plane-related decorations.

Adult guests were treated to a first-class meal prepared by a chef, while Wave and the other young partygoers got to enjoy MrBeast Burgers.

Offset is also seen in the clips, dancing and thoroughly enjoying time with his son.

The parents appeared amicable in the videos, despite the fact that their reunion comes after Cardi filed for divorce for the second time in their on-again-off-again relationship on July 31.

That same day, she announced that she was pregnant with their third child.

Cardi's rep claimed that her decision this time to split was "not based on cheating rumors, but rather has been a long time coming."