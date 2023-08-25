Are the Cavinder twins heading to reality TV?

Haley and Hanna Cavinder spilled the beans on reality TV and their taste in men while chatting with The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Do you think Haley Cavinder would make a great reality TV star?

The Cavinder twins revealed they were offered spots on Love Island while chatting about reality TV on their podcast.
During a conversation with The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron on their Twin Talk podcast on Thursday, Haley and Hanna spilled the beans on reality TV and their taste in men.

"Love Island was like 'come on the show, be on the new casting,' and I was like, 'There's no chance, I don't think I can do it,'" Haley revealed in a viral TikTok from Thursday.

When Tyler asked the former Miami hoopers about their ideal type of guys, they both shared the same answer: athletes!

"I like athletes," Haley responded. "I would just say athletic, tall… athletes, probably," Hanna elaborated.

The Season 15 Bachelorette runner-up then joked with the twins, saying they would be perfect for the drama of Love Island!

While Hanna is reportedly in a relationship at the moment, Haley is single and seemingly ready to mingle!

Might Haley change her mind and eventually become part of a forthcoming season of Love Island in the near future?

