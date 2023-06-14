Cavinder twins launch boyfriend search in hilarious new TikTok
Gilbert, Arizona - It looks like Haley Cavinder is the only thing stopping twin sister Hanna from going on double dates!
The Cavinder twins seemingly do everything together. From working out to public appearances, whenever you see one twin, you can count on seeing the other.
Surprisingly, however, there is one thing the twin sisters don't do together: go on double dates with their boyfriends.
And, well, this is because Haley doesn't actually have one!
On Wednesday, the sisters revealed that Haley is single, and Hanna is hilariously taking suitor applications for her twin.
In a viral TikTok, "cupid hanna" reveals that she is kicking off the search to help Haley find a man.
Unsurprisingly, male Cavinder fans rushed to the twin sisters' comments section with requests for a Haley boyfriend application.
Fans react to Cavinder twins 'Cupid Hanna' TikTok
Following the Cavinder sisters' "cupid hanna" post, suitors quickly began knocking down the door for Haley's attention.
"Where do I send my application," one fan commented.
"Where's the application?" another fan questioned.
"Ayy I'll take one just in case," another added.
"I'm available," one fan wrote.
Will Hanna Cavinder find the perfect bachelor for her sister Haley?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins