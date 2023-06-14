Cavinder twins launch boyfriend search in hilarious new TikTok

Gilbert, Arizona - It looks like Haley Cavinder is the only thing stopping twin sister Hanna from going on double dates!

Haley Cavinder is hilariously taking applications from potential suitors interested in swooping her twin sister Haley off her feet. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

The Cavinder twins seemingly do everything together. From working out to public appearances, whenever you see one twin, you can count on seeing the other.

Surprisingly, however, there is one thing the twin sisters don't do together: go on double dates with their boyfriends.

And, well, this is because Haley doesn't actually have one!

On Wednesday, the sisters revealed that Haley is single, and Hanna is hilariously taking suitor applications for her twin.

In a viral TikTok, "cupid hanna" reveals that she is kicking off the search to help Haley find a man.

Unsurprisingly, male Cavinder fans rushed to the twin sisters' comments section with requests for a Haley boyfriend application.