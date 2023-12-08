Cavinder twins drop their viral winter morning routine!

Fort Worth, Texas - Winter has arrived, and the Cavinder twins' early morning routine kicks off before the sun is even up! Here's a look into their ambitious schedule.

Winter has arrived, and the Cavinder twins' early morning routine kicks off before the sun is even up! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@Cavindertwins

At the crack of dawn – 5 AM sharp! – Haley and Hanna Cavinder burst into action, leaving their beauty sleep behind to conquer the day.

First things first, they decide which workout ensemble will set the vibe for the morning. Once outfits are chosen, it's time for breakfast fuel and a spontaneous dance party to get the energy flowing.

By the time the clock strikes 6 AM, the dynamic duo is out the door and ready for a morning lift that sets the tone for the day.

Haley, in her pursuit of a triumphant return to NCAA hoops, tackles a combo of lifting and basketball training. Meanwhile, her twin sister Hanna opts for an exclusive lifting session.

Post-training, the sisters make a pit stop for their daily dose of inspiration via morning devotional. As young women of faith, they take a moment to center themselves before embracing whatever the day throws their way.

And just like that, the Cavinder twins have conquered the morning with style, sweat, and a sprinkle of faith!