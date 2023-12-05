Have the Cavinder twins officially moved to Texas?

Fort Worth, Texas - Are the Cavinder twins officially living it up in Texas?

The Cavinder twins (r) dropped a major clue that seemed to hint at their possible relocation to Texas by declaring on Instagram, "welcome to Texas." © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

After graduating from Miami this past spring, the Cavinder twins were on a journey to become the next WWE Divas while living in Florida.

However, their WWE career was put on pause when Haley decided to come out of retirement for one more season of NCAA basketball.

The former Miami hooper decided to commit to the TCU Horned Frogs and has since been sharing several posts, stories, and reels in Texas with her twin sister, Hanna.

On Sunday, the Cavinder twins dropped a major clue about a possible Texas relocation by posting on Instagram, "welcome to Texas."

So, are they officially unpacked and Texan now? The Instagram clues say "heck yeah," but we're all waiting for the grand announcement in this epic social media saga!