Have the Cavinder twins officially moved to Texas?
Fort Worth, Texas - Are the Cavinder twins officially living it up in Texas?
After graduating from Miami this past spring, the Cavinder twins were on a journey to become the next WWE Divas while living in Florida.
However, their WWE career was put on pause when Haley decided to come out of retirement for one more season of NCAA basketball.
The former Miami hooper decided to commit to the TCU Horned Frogs and has since been sharing several posts, stories, and reels in Texas with her twin sister, Hanna.
On Sunday, the Cavinder twins dropped a major clue about a possible Texas relocation by posting on Instagram, "welcome to Texas."
So, are they officially unpacked and Texan now? The Instagram clues say "heck yeah," but we're all waiting for the grand announcement in this epic social media saga!
Haley Cavinder continues training to join TCU basketball in 2024
Haley Cavinder is set to join TCU in 2024 for a final season of NCAA hoops eligibility.
Last week, she was captured in a viral video training her ball-handling and deep-shooting skills, giving fans a peek at what they can expect from her time in Texas.
Alongside star player Sedona Prince, Haley Cavinder will aim to thrust the program into the national spotlight.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins