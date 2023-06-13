Cavinder twins reveal their "killer glute workout" in viral TikTok

Miami, Florida - If you're still looking for a killer summer body workout routine, the Cavinder twins have you covered!

In their latest viral post, the Cavinder twins unveiled their "Killer Glute Workout" as they prepare for their transition into the WWE. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Thecavindertwins

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are popularly known for their athletic prowess!

The former Miami hoopers are two of the biggest athlete-influencers of today, with nearly 5 million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined.

The sister duo keeps their multimillion social media fan base entertained with daily viral health and fitness-related content.

In their latest post - shared on both their Instagram and TikTok - the Cavinders unveiled their "Killer Glute Workout" as they prepare for their transition into the WWE.

Coached by renowned health and wellness coach Kat Padgett, the twins showcased their workout routine that began with warm-ups and ended in heavy lifting.

Working out to Grammy-winning artist Rihanna's hit song, "B***h Better Have My Money," the twins showed nothing but dedication to their fit lifestyles.