Cavinder twins reveal their "killer glute workout" in viral TikTok
Miami, Florida - If you're still looking for a killer summer body workout routine, the Cavinder twins have you covered!
Haley and Hanna Cavinder are popularly known for their athletic prowess!
The former Miami hoopers are two of the biggest athlete-influencers of today, with nearly 5 million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined.
The sister duo keeps their multimillion social media fan base entertained with daily viral health and fitness-related content.
In their latest post - shared on both their Instagram and TikTok - the Cavinders unveiled their "Killer Glute Workout" as they prepare for their transition into the WWE.
Coached by renowned health and wellness coach Kat Padgett, the twins showcased their workout routine that began with warm-ups and ended in heavy lifting.
Working out to Grammy-winning artist Rihanna's hit song, "B***h Better Have My Money," the twins showed nothing but dedication to their fit lifestyles.
Fans react to the Cavinder twins' intense summer body routine
With nearly half a million views and thousands of likes and comments on Instagram and TikTok combined, the Cavinder twins' fans couldn't get enough of the sisters' recent fitness workout drop!
"Get it in twins," one fan commented.
"Nice workout video thanks for sharing," another added.
"It's working," someone else noted.
"Double trouble," another fan added.
The Cavinder twins' full glute workout is available on their YouTube channel.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Thecavindertwins