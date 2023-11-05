Cavinder twins reveal their all-too-relatable sister bond
Gilbert, Arizona - Despite their status as some of today's biggest athlete-influencers, the Cavinder twins are just like every other sister duo, and their latest TikTok is a testament to that!
While it may be hard to realize because of their social media fame, Haley and Hanna Cavinder go through the normal struggles of life just like everyone else.
In their latest viral TikTok post, the sisters hilariously reminded everyone of that with a video that many fans related to.
In Saturday's clip, the sisters danced under the on-screen message "weren't you guys just arguing," and appeared to answer the question in the caption, saying, "yes we were #sisters."
The twins' latest video has earned close to 100,000 views and thousands of likes from their devoted fans.
Haley Cavinder set to embark on new basketball journey without Hanna
Despite their close bond as sisters, the Cavinders are set to head down different paths in the coming months.
In a surprising move, Haley recently announced her return to NCAA basketball after she and Hanna retired from the sport in April.
Now, she's preparing for a comeback, and it's widely speculated that she'll be donning the TCU Horned Frogs' jersey for her upcoming - and likely final - college basketball season.
The NCAA hoops season is set to open on Monday, November 6.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins