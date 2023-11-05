Cavinder twins reveal their all-too-relatable sister bond

Gilbert, Arizona - Despite their status as some of today's biggest athlete-influencers, the Cavinder twins are just like every other sister duo, and their latest TikTok is a testament to that!

The Cavinder twins revealed how they're just like any other pair of sisters with a viral new TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

While it may be hard to realize because of their social media fame, Haley and Hanna Cavinder go through the normal struggles of life just like everyone else.

In their latest viral TikTok post, the sisters hilariously reminded everyone of that with a video that many fans related to.

In Saturday's clip, the sisters danced under the on-screen message "weren't you guys just arguing," and appeared to answer the question in the caption, saying, "yes we were #sisters."

The twins' latest video has earned close to 100,000 views and thousands of likes from their devoted fans.