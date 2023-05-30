Cavinder twins reveal their intense leg day pump workout in viral TikTok

Gilbert, Arizona - Would you try the Cavinder twins ' latest heavy-hitting leg day workout?

In their latest viral social media post, the Cavinder twins revealed their pumping leg day workout that will have fans ready to hit the beaches this summer! © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Thecavindertwins

Since retiring from college basketball, Haley and Hanna Cavinder have become some of the biggest athlete influencers on social media.

Now training to become the WWE's next biggest divas, the sister duo entertains their quarter of a million followers on Instagram and 4.5 million more on TikTok with lifestyle and health-focused posts as part of their brand.

In their latest viral post shared on both Instagram and TikTok on Tuesday, the Cavinder twins revealed their pumping leg day workout created by celebrity fitness instructor Kat Padgett.

Beginning with warm-ups that included seated leg curls and band work and moving to some heavy lifting that featured squats using the Smith machine, the sisters revealed a workout that will have their followers ready to hit the beaches this summer!

Their impressive workout routine has fans gushing across social media.