Cavinder twins reveal which social media platform changed their lives

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - TikTok has changed the Cavinders twins life in ways not even the sisters could have imagined!

In their most recent Instagram reel, the Cavinder twins express how TikTok has profoundly transformed their lives in ways they never could have imagined. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / hanna.cavinder

Following the unveiling of their big partnership with Bucked Up to create their own energy drink, Haley and Hanna have now shared yet another major revelation.

In an Instagram reel shared on Wednesday, the twins shared a heartfelt message: "never would have thought doing basketball tiktok's would lead us to where we are today."

Haley and Hanna, formerly known for their prowess on the basketball courts of Miami, shot to social media stardom during their college years, gaining immense popularity as basketball influencers. However, their journey hasn't stopped there.

Since then, this dynamic sister duo has transformed into two of the most prominent athlete-influencers of our time, passionately advocating for fitness, health, and overall wellness.

Their inspirational journey continues to captivate their ever-growing audience.