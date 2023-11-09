Cavinder twins reveal which social media platform changed their lives
Fort Lauderdale, Florida - TikTok has changed the Cavinders twins life in ways not even the sisters could have imagined!
Following the unveiling of their big partnership with Bucked Up to create their own energy drink, Haley and Hanna have now shared yet another major revelation.
In an Instagram reel shared on Wednesday, the twins shared a heartfelt message: "never would have thought doing basketball tiktok's would lead us to where we are today."
Haley and Hanna, formerly known for their prowess on the basketball courts of Miami, shot to social media stardom during their college years, gaining immense popularity as basketball influencers. However, their journey hasn't stopped there.
Since then, this dynamic sister duo has transformed into two of the most prominent athlete-influencers of our time, passionately advocating for fitness, health, and overall wellness.
Their inspirational journey continues to captivate their ever-growing audience.
Haley Cavinder is set to return to NCAA hoops solo
In an unexpected twist, Haley has revealed her decision to make a return to NCAA basketball after both she and her sister retired from the sport in April.
She is currently gearing up for a comeback, and there is widespread speculation that she will be proudly wearing the TCU Horned Frogs jersey for what is anticipated to be her final college basketball season.
Haley has not yet confirmed the NCAA hoops team she is set to represent.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / hanna.cavinder