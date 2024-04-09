Cavinder twins show off their jet-setting schedule in lavish day-in-the-life

Fort Worth, Texas - Haley and Hanna Cavinder have once again proved that they are the dynamic duo of athlete-influencers, taking the social media world by storm with their latest viral post.

The Cavinder twins (l.) are booked and busy, and the sisters gave fans a glimpse into their busy lives with a day-in-the-life travel edition TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

From wellness to fashion, these sisters are always on the move, making savvy business moves at every turn.

Their schedule is jam-packed, but they wouldn't have it any other way, as they showed in a fun-filled TikTok from Tuesday that gave fans a peek into their jet-setting lifestyle.



Their day starts with a flight, landing them straight in the studio for a glamorous photoshoot.

After that, it was off to enjoy a sunny lunch with their sisters, followed by a delicious dinner at The Cheesecake Factory.

Haley and Hanna first caught the spotlight as Hurricane basketball stars at the University of Miami, and since then, they've become unstoppable forces in the world of social media, using their platform to champion brands and causes they believe in.

With Hanna stepping away from college basketball, she won't be able to capitalize on Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals anymore.