Cavinder twins spill their exciting Miami adventures in viral TikTok

Miami, Florida - The Cavinder twins , Haley and Hanna, are back in Miami and making waves in the Magic City!

Per a new "Day in the Life" TikTok, their Tuesday started bright and early, as they rose with the sun at 6 AM, greeted by the wagging tail of their adorable pup, Harvey.

After a hearty oatmeal breakfast with a stunning view of the city, they headed out for a busy day of basketball training with Coach Brianne, which included a pick-up game that showcased their skills on the court.

These talented athletes are not just about hoops, though!

They took time out of their packed schedule for a little summer school, showing that they are just as dedicated to their education as they are to their sport.

As the sun set, the twins wrapped up their day with a business dinner meeting, highlighting their entrepreneurship and drive to expand their ventures beyond the court.

With their busy and multifaceted lives, the Cavinder twins continue to be role models and inspirations to their fans.