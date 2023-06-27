Cavinder twins take their "fav dance" to the next level in viral TikTok

Los Angeles, California - The Cavinder twins don't look to take off their dancing shoes anytime soon!

Haley and Hanna Cavinder hit their "fav dance" in a viral new TikTok shared on Monday. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

Earlier this week, the Cavinder twins told their 4.5 million TikTok followers that they they're back in their "dancing era" with another viral TikTok.

The Cavinder twins haven't disappointed fans with some more dancing TikToks, and on Monday, they took things to the next level.

In a full-on choreographed dance to Go To Work by G5YVE, Haley and Hanna upstaged their previous TikTok of the same dance with even better choreo.

This time, the twins wore matching outfits featuring bright pink Stay Cool NYC sweatpants.

With nearly 200,000 views and tens of thousands of comments, fans raved over the twins' new dance video just as they did the first time.