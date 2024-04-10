Haley and Hanna Cavinder duke it out over their differences as fraternal twins
Fort Worth, Texas - The Cavinder sisters may not be identical, but they're still twinning!
Hanna Cavinder and her twin sister Haley are back at it with another side-splitting viral reel, perfectly tailored for twins, according to Hanna.
Their social media feeds are buzzing with the 23-year-olds jumping on the bandwagon of a trendy new challenge where two individuals engage in a mock boxing match until one emerges victorious.
In their latest rendition of the trend posted on Wednesday, the sisters found themselves on opposite ends of the fraternal twin spectrum.
Hanna insisted that despite being twins, they look different, while the future TCU hooper, who is the older sister by two minutes, argued that their twin status trumps any disparities in appearance.
Their latest reel hit it out of the park, racking up over 300,000 views and still climbing, along with a tidal wave of likes and comments from fans!
"dna test needed bc u look identical," one fan wrote.
The former University of Miami hoopers have been on a roller coaster of viral content that has even exposed their impressive twin telepathy!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / hanna.cavinder