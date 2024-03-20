Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson leave fans swooning over "baecation"

St. Lucia - It's safe to say that "all is well" with Haley Cavinder and her boo Jake Ferguson!

Haley Cavinder (c.) and her NFL boyfriend, Jake Ferguson, have the internet swooning after pictures of their romantic getaway were shared online. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Haleycavinder

Jetting off to the beautiful island of St. Lucia, Haley and Jake brought some serious romance to the sandy shores.

With Haley enjoying a break from basketball and her NFL boyfriend in the offseason, it was the perfect time for a getaway.

The former Miami hooper treated fans to a sneak peek of their romantic escape with a viral Instagram post on Tuesday that had everyone swooning.

The post featured a carousel of pictures showcasing the stunning local scenery, their undeniable love, and, of course, Haley rocking a bikini and showing off her fabulous figure.

"Fergie ferggggg DC4L !!!" one fan raved over the tight end.

"Jake Ferguson is one lucky individual," another gushed.

"this is so good," Haley's twin, Hanna, wrote.

Since landing in St. Lucia, Haley and Jake have been lighting up the internet with fun content, including their viral twerking TikTok.