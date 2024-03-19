Haley Cavinder's NFL boyfriend goes shirtless in hilarious twerking TikTok

St. Lucia - Fans were treated to the rare sight of a hunky NFL player dancing shirtless, all thanks to Haley Cavinder !

In a hilarious TikTok, Haley Cavinder (l.) and her boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, showed off their playful side in Chippendale style. © Collage: Screenshot / TkTok / Cavindertwins

In a hilarious TikTok shared by the future TCU basketball star on Tuesday, Haley and her boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys athlete Jake Ferguson, showed off their playful sides.



Set to the song Hold My Hand by Jess Glynne, Haley lip-synced while Jake hilariously twerked and grooved to the beat, flaunting his Chippendale moves and adding a touch of comedy to the video.

Haley shared two versions of the TikTok trend featuring the tight end, and the videos quickly took fans by storm.

"jake is hilarious," one fan commented.

"Omg I can't haha typical Jake lol," another fan added.

"THISSS is the content we want," another raved.



Haley and Jake first sparked dating rumors last summer when they spent the Fourth of July together and famously soft-launched the relationship that fall.