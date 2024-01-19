Haley Cavinder shares sweet moments with Jake Ferguson in b-day tribute

Fort Worth, Texas - It's a real one's birthday, and Haley Cavinder didn't shy away from celebrating publicly.

Haley Cavinder shared a sweet collage to honor her boyfriend's 25th birthday on Thursday. © Collage: Screenshot / Haleycavinder / Instagram

The future TCU basketball star and her boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, recently celebrated Jake's 25th birthday in style.

On Thursday, Haley shared the love on Instagram with a delightful photo collage capturing their special moments.

From mirror flicks to off-guard snapshots, Polaroids, and a picture of her cheering from the field at a Cowboys game, Haley expressed all the feels for her man!

In a caption that playfully referred to Jake as "Ocho siete day - twentyyyy five oldhead," Haley showcased their connection.

Despite keeping a low profile on social media, the couple has been together since last fall. While they haven't quite flooded their pages with photos of each other, Haley did share a New Year's Eve reel featuring Jake.

Interestingly, the video doesn't appear on her main feed but instead resides on the Reels side of her Instagram profile, adding a touch of mystery to their relationship.