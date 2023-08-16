Hanna Cavinder knows how to summer with sizzling Instagram pics

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Although summer may be coming to an end, one-half of the Cavinder twins Hanna Cavinder is continuing to heat up the internet with her latest Instagram post, filled with sizzling memories.

From star-studded red carpet appearances to fun in the sun, Hanna Cavinder had quite an adventurous summer!

While many are wishing for the season to stay a little bit longer, Haley is reflecting on a season filled with joyful moments.

In an Instagram post captioned "summer did summer," Hanna shared bits of her summer with a series of photos that included fun selfies, glam pics, her twin sister Haley and their business ventures.

"looked like you had a solid summer!" Haley commented on Hanna's post - despite it looking like they spent most of it together.

"I want ur summer," a fan wrote.

"summer has never summered like u," another added.