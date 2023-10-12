Which one of the Cavinder twins is the family favorite?

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - The former Miami basketball twins (22) are famous for their intense competitiveness, but it turns out that neither twin is even close to being their family's favorite!

In a promotional clip for their podcast, "Twin Talk," Haley and Hanna Cavinder had special guest appearances from their sisters Brandi (23) and Natalie (20).



During the show, Hanna playfully asked their guests who their favorite sister was, resulting in a lighthearted moment of silence from Haley and Hanna.

With laughter in the air, Brandi confessed that her favorite sister was Natalie. Natalie reciprocated, declaring Brandi as her favorite sibling.

The candid revelations from Brandi and Natalie prompted Haley to reassure their fans that even though they each have a favorite sibling, their bond remains incredibly strong.

In a playful twist, Hanna jokingly suggested that Brandi might want to unwind a bit more and enjoy a few extra drinks.