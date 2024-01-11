Cavinder twins up their game with winning posts on college basketball comeback
Fort Worth, Texas - Haley Cavinder isn't tackling her college hoops comeback solo!
When Haley declared her upcoming return to the court, her twin sister Hanna Cavinder assured fans she would be right there on the sidelines, passionately cheering on her sis during her last year of college basketball.
In the athlete-influencers' latest Instagram post, which quickly went viral, Hanna showcased her unique take on "cheering."
Not only did she participate in Haley's rigorous workout, but she elevated her role as a cheerleader to the next level.
Together, the dynamic duo tackled a challenging session at the renowned Sports Academy, proving the Cavinder sisters are still a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the court!
"Twin Work - WIN THE DAY - STRONG IS BEAUTIFUL," the twins captioned the post.
Hanna Cavinder clarifies there's no basketball comeback in sight!
Despite fans' wishes for both of the Cavinder twins to make a basketball comeback, it's time to face the reality that it's just not in the cards.
In a TikTok video that quickly went viral, Hanna hilariously quashed any hopes she would return to the basketball court with an audio clip from the popular Disney movie, Holes.
With a basketball in hand, Hanna comically mouthed the words, "I'm tired of this grandpa," with Haley delivering the hilarious response, "That's too damn bad!"
It's crystal clear that Hanna has firmly closed the door on any future basketball competitions, but that doesn't mean she won't be still be twinning.
The Cavinder twins have spoken!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins