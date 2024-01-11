Cavinder twins up their game with winning posts on college basketball comeback

Hanna Cavinder took her cheerleading game to new heights when she joined forces with her sister Haley Cavinder for a viral and intense basketball comeback workout. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

When Haley declared her upcoming return to the court, her twin sister Hanna Cavinder assured fans she would be right there on the sidelines, passionately cheering on her sis during her last year of college basketball.



In the athlete-influencers' latest Instagram post, which quickly went viral, Hanna showcased her unique take on "cheering."

Not only did she participate in Haley's rigorous workout, but she elevated her role as a cheerleader to the next level.

Together, the dynamic duo tackled a challenging session at the renowned Sports Academy, proving the Cavinder sisters are still a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the court!

"Twin Work - WIN THE DAY - STRONG IS BEAUTIFUL," the twins captioned the post.