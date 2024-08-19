Demi Lovato and Alyson Stoner hash out the secrets of their Disney feud

Demi Lovato and Alyson Stoner are back on good terms, with the former Disney stars dishing on their fallout and the cost of being a child star on Demi's new doc.

Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato and Alyson Stoner dished on their drama in Demi's new film, Child Star.

Demi Lovato and Alyson Stoner (l.) dished on their feud during the filming of Camp Rock 2 in Demi's new doc, Child Star.
© Collage: AMY SUSSMAN & MICHAEL TRAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Sunday, The Daily Beast shared the 31-year-old pop star and Alyson's discussion of their past feud in her upcoming documentary.

Alyson explained that the Heart Attack singer's drug addiction and body image struggles drove a wedge between them on the set of Camp Rock 2 and the movie's accompanying tour.

"There was definitely a lot of fear of a blowup," Alyson said in the interview.

Demi agreed, responding, "It's easy to excuse that behavior because I was so young and in so much pain. But I'm really remorseful, and that’s a guilt that stays with you forever."

The Holy Fvck artist, who had a nearly fatal overdose in 2018, reunited with Alyson after they had a "healing" conversation.

Alyson shared that they wanted to have the chat before agreeing to participate in the documentary because they wanted to make sure it wasn't too "sensationalized" or perpetuating the so-called "toddler-to-train wreck pipeline."

Demi's upcoming special, which airs September 17 on Hulu, will also feature talks with Raven-Symoné, Drew Barrymore, and Kenan Thompson.

Cover photo: Collage: AMY SUSSMAN & MICHAEL TRAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

