Demi Lovato and Alyson Stoner hash out the secrets of their Disney feud

Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato and Alyson Stoner dished on their drama in Demi's new film , Child Star .

Demi Lovato and Alyson Stoner (l.) dished on their feud during the filming of Camp Rock 2 in Demi's new doc, Child Star. © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN & MICHAEL TRAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Sunday, The Daily Beast shared the 31-year-old pop star and Alyson's discussion of their past feud in her upcoming documentary.

Alyson explained that the Heart Attack singer's drug addiction and body image struggles drove a wedge between them on the set of Camp Rock 2 and the movie's accompanying tour.

"There was definitely a lot of fear of a blowup," Alyson said in the interview.

Demi agreed, responding, "It's easy to excuse that behavior because I was so young and in so much pain. But I'm really remorseful, and that’s a guilt that stays with you forever."

The Holy Fvck artist, who had a nearly fatal overdose in 2018, reunited with Alyson after they had a "healing" conversation.

Alyson shared that they wanted to have the chat before agreeing to participate in the documentary because they wanted to make sure it wasn't too "sensationalized" or perpetuating the so-called "toddler-to-train wreck pipeline."